Truck stolen in Jumpertown following test drive

JUMPERTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - A test drive in Prentiss County ended with the theft of a pickup truck on Sept. 17.
According to the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department, a man and a woman traveled to the victim’s home to test drive the truck. The victim lives along Highway 4 west of Jumpertown.
The couple allegedly took one of the truck’s keys and left. The victim later found the truck gone.
The truck is a gray or tan 2008 GMC Sierra Denali, has a king cab, is four-wheel drive and has step rails, a sunroof and a bed cover. A “Denali” tag is located on the front bumper and the rear tag number is DBF8158.
Open this link to view a picture of a similar truck.
The man was described as white, tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds. He wore jeans, a T-shirt and a ball cap. He also has tattoos on his arms.
The woman was described as white, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. She has black, shoulder-length hair and has tattoos on her lower back, arms and legs.
They drove a gray Chevrolet Camaro, possibly a 2015 model. It was dirty, had a smashed windshield and vinyl was on the hood.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477 or leave an anonymous tip using the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest.