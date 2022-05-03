Truck drivers deal with higher diesel prices

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Truck drivers are seeing diesel prices continue to soar.
Arthur Rosse works for a trucking company out of Texas.
He has to fill every two days while traveling across 10 states a week.
Today, he paid $848 for 169 gallons of diesel.
"I'm burning double of what I used to burn so I'm spending double my money on fuel now than what I used to spend."
Driver James Smith says high diesel prices are not only affecting truck drivers, but eventually it will affect consumers as well.
"The public is the one that ends up paying for it because of the fuel surcharge tax in every load that goes out here. So when it comes down to it, the price of fuel on average is operation is about 80 cents per mile for a truck to operate just on diesel."
The cost comes out of their pockets, but they are reimbursed a certain amount.
"We hate to see it go that way, but there's not much to be done about it with the economy the way it is and everything coming down the line."
According to AAA, the current National Average Price for diesel is $5.37.