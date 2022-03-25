Trio indicted for Prentiss County burglary

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Prentiss County grand jury indicted three suspects for their alleged roles in a 2021 commercial burglary in the Blackland community.
The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspects as Joshua Beckner, 35, of Steens; David Keating, 19, of Columbus; and Stacey Bryan, 34, of Aberdeen.
A juvenile also faces charges, but that aspect of the case will be handled through youth court.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s department, the commercial burglary happened in September at a home on County Road 7060 while the resident was out of town.
The suspects are accused of stealing a lawnmower and other lawn and garden equipment valued at $10,000. The items have since been recovered.