Trio indicted for Prentiss County burglary

  • Updated
Stacey Pat Bryan, Joshua Paul Beckner, David Michael Keating

(L-R): Stacey Pat Bryan, Joshua Paul Beckner, David Michael Keating, Source: Prentiss County Sheriff's Department.

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A Prentiss County grand jury indicted three suspects for their alleged roles in a 2021 commercial burglary in the Blackland community.

The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspects as Joshua Beckner, 35, of Steens; David Keating, 19, of Columbus; and Stacey Bryan, 34, of Aberdeen.

A juvenile also faces charges, but that aspect of the case will be handled through youth court.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s department, the commercial burglary happened in September at a home on County Road 7060 while the resident was out of town.

The suspects are accused of stealing a lawnmower and other lawn and garden equipment valued at $10,000. The items have since been recovered.

Arrests of Stacey Pat Bryan, Joshua Paul Beckner, David Michael Keating

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar (left) and investigator Taylor Walker pictured with the stolen items. Source: Prentiss County Sheriff's Department.

