Trio from Oklahoma arrested in drug bust in Union County

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - A traffic stop in Union County netted 18 pounds of marijuana and two possible human trafficking victims.
Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said the traffic stop happened on Friday, Feb. 10 at approximately 11 a.m. on Interstate 22 near New Albany.
Deputies found the marijuana, two 16-year-old girls and stolen guns, the sheriff said.
One girl was reported missing in Texas. The sheriff believes the girls were being transported to Atlanta, Georgia, for sex trafficking purposes.
This resulted in three arrests.
Tericka Jackson, 32, of Elk City, Oklahoma, is charged with trafficking a controlled substance.
Graylan Ninedors, 23, of Oklahoma, is charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Isis Edwards, 20, of Lawton, Oklahoma, is charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The sheriff said he expects the FBI to possibly charge one suspect with human trafficking.