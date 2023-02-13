 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trio from Oklahoma arrested in drug bust in Union County

  • Updated
  • 0
Trio from Oklahoma arrested in drug bust in Union County

Items seized during the traffic stop on Feb. 10, 2023. Source: Union County Sheriff's Department.

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - A traffic stop in Union County netted 18 pounds of marijuana and two possible human trafficking victims.

Union County Sheriff Jimmy Edwards said the traffic stop happened on Friday, Feb. 10 at approximately 11 a.m. on Interstate 22 near New Albany.

Deputies found the marijuana, two 16-year-old girls and stolen guns, the sheriff said.

One girl was reported missing in Texas. The sheriff believes the girls were being transported to Atlanta, Georgia, for sex trafficking purposes.

This resulted in three arrests.

Tericka Jackson, 32, of Elk City, Oklahoma, is charged with trafficking a controlled substance.

Graylan Ninedors, 23, of Oklahoma, is charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Isis Edwards, 20, of Lawton, Oklahoma, is charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Tericka Jackson, Graylan Ninedors, Isis Edwards

(L-R): Tericka Jackson, Graylan Ninedors, Isis Edwards. Source: Union County Sheriff's Department.

The sheriff said he expects the FBI to possibly charge one suspect with human trafficking.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you