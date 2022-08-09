Trio charged with helping Alcorn County escapees

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) - Three people are accused of helping four inmates escape from the Alcorn County jail.

Ana Ruiz, 29, of Corinth; Yira Sauceda, 25, of Rienzi; and Elias Jimenez, 21, of Corinth, all face felony aiding charges.

Investigators arrested Ruiz and Sauceda on Friday, Aug. 5 in Alcorn County, according to an Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Louisiana State Police arrested Jimenez on Friday in Baton Rouge.

Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said Antonio Reyes, Samuel Sims, Hunter Wiginton and Landon Braudway escaped early Friday by cutting a hole through the roof.

Reyes, Sims and Wiginton were captured Friday evening near the campus of Louisiana State University (LSU) in Baton Rouge.

Braudway was arrested early Saturday northwest of Corinth near the Tennessee border at a home on County Road 793.

Caldwell would not provide details on how the three suspects allegedly helped the escapees.

Ruiz and Sauceda are related to Reyes, the sheriff said; Jimenez was formerly housed in the jail with Reyes but was out on bond at the time of the escape.