Trio arrested for parking lot robbery in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Three individuals face charges for an armed robbery that happened Sunday, July 10 in the Kroger parking lot in Starkville.

According to a Starkville Police Department news release, investigators charged Marquavious Turnipseed, 23, and Aliza Cox, 24, with armed robbery.

Marquavious Turnipseed

Marquavious Turnipseed, Source: Starkville Police Department.
Aliza Cox

Aliza Cox, Source: Starkville Police Department.

Courtney Neal, 31, is charged with accessory after the fact and false identifying information.

Courtney Neal

Courtney Neal, Source: Starkville Police Department.

According to police, the robbery was initiated through Facebook Marketplace.

The website allows users to sell goods and services online. Sellers and buyers usually meet in-person to exchange money and items.

