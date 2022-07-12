Trio arrested for parking lot robbery in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Three individuals face charges for an armed robbery that happened Sunday, July 10 in the Kroger parking lot in Starkville.
According to a Starkville Police Department news release, investigators charged Marquavious Turnipseed, 23, and Aliza Cox, 24, with armed robbery.
Courtney Neal, 31, is charged with accessory after the fact and false identifying information.
According to police, the robbery was initiated through Facebook Marketplace.
The website allows users to sell goods and services online. Sellers and buyers usually meet in-person to exchange money and items.