Trio arrested for Columbus assault

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Three women face charges after they allegedly attacked another woman in Columbus.
According to the Columbus Police Department, the attack happened on Dec. 17 in the 2000 block of Short Main Street when the victim walked to her car.
Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said an ongoing dispute between the women led to the attack.
He said the assailants allegedly kicked, hit and broke a bottle over the victim.
Police arrested Rokila Wallace, 24; Kierra Wallace, 21, and Riqula Dora, 24.
They face aggravated assault charges.