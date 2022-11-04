Triangle Crossing is ready for shoppers

Triangle Crossing had its grand opening on Wednesday, November 2. The shopping center consist of Marshalls, ULTA Beauty, Petsmart, Rack Room Shoes, Aldi, and Aspen Dental. It is located right on Highway 12.
Many residents expressed their excitement about the new stores. They said it is perfect for the holidays. College students were glad to have this center to avoid driving to neighboring cities for shopping.
Ulta beauty had it's Grand Opening November 4 and offered shoppers 20 percent off all day.