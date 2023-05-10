Trial underway for New Albany attempted murder case

NEW ALBANY, Miss (WTVA) -- A recent college graduate is on trail for attempted murder. Lane Mitchell is accused of stabbing a man in the neck at a restaurant four years ago.
The attorney general's office is presenting the case. They showed jurors video of the attack.
Nathan Russell, the victim in this case, was called to the stand today by Mitchell's defense team, but he did not show. In fact, he has not appeared in court all week.
Mitchell's team is hoping to persuade the jury that their client was trying to protect others in the restaurant.
This is an ongoing hearing. The defense is set to pick back up in the morning.