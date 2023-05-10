 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Trial underway for New Albany attempted murder case

  • Updated
  • 0
Lane Mitchell

Lane Mitchell

NEW ALBANY, Miss (WTVA) -- A recent college graduate is on trail for attempted murder. Lane Mitchell is accused of stabbing a man in the neck at a restaurant four years ago.

The attorney general's office is presenting the case. They showed jurors video of the attack.

Nathan Russell, the victim in this case, was called to the stand today by Mitchell's defense team, but he did not show. In fact, he has not appeared in court all week.

Mitchell's team is hoping to persuade the jury that their client was trying to protect others in the restaurant.

This is an ongoing hearing. The defense is set to pick back up in the morning.

Tags

Reporter

Garner is a native of Starkville, Mississippi. He's a graduate of Mississippi State University.

Recommended for you