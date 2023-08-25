Trial starts for Monroe County daycare workers charged over viral video with scared kids

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Five women are on trial Friday in Monroe County Justice Court in connection with a viral video showing someone wearing a scary mask terrifying children at a Hamilton daycare.
Parents of some of the children filed misdemeanor charges when a grand jury declined to indict the former employees on felony charges over what happened last October at Lil' Blessings Daycare.
Oci-Anna Kilburn, Sierra McCandless and Jennifer Newman each face five counts of child abuse.
Shyenne Shelton is charged with four counts of child abuse.
Traci Hutson is charged with simple assault against a minor and failure to report abuse.
Justice Court Judge Sarah Stevens is presiding over the trial.