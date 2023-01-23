Trial date set for Steele's Dive beating death case

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Lee County Circuit Court has set a trial date for the Steele's Dive beating death case.
The trial is scheduled to begin on Thursday, February 9 in Tupelo.
Investigators charged Timothy Turner, of Saltillo, with first-degree murder from the April 16, 2021 death of Leonard "KC" Cooper of Fulton.
The incident happened after-hours early that Saturday morning at Steele’s Dive on West Main Street.
A detective testified during a preliminary hearing that KC Cooper and Timothy Turner got into an argument outside the restaurant.
Turner reportedly knocked Cooper to the ground and hit him in the face 36 times with his fist.
He is also accused of slamming Cooper's head into the concrete about eight times.
Cooper died that evening at a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports defense attorney Tony Farese told the court Cooper left Turner with a broken nose and wrist nine months earlier and that Cooper threatened Turner that night.
If convicted, Turner faces life in prison.