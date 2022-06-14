Trial begins for man charged with shooting Lauderdale County judge

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTVA) - Trial has begun for a man charged with shooting a Lauderdale County judge, WTOK-TV in Meridian reported.
A jury was seated on Monday, June 13 and opening statements began the same afternoon.
Ernest Edwards faces attempted capital murder after authorities said he shot and nearly killed Chancery Court Judge Charlie Smith on March 16, 2020.
The shooting happened outside the Lauderdale County courthouse when Smith arrived for work. He was shot in the abdomen.
Edwards was arrested one year later.
The trial is taking place at the Lafayette County courthouse in Oxford, the TV station reported.