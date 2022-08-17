 Skip to main content
Trespasser arrested Wednesday morning on Houston High School campus

  • Updated
Houston High School

Houston, Mississippi. Photo Date: May 7, 2022.

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A trespasser on the Houston High School campus was arrested Wednesday morning, Aug. 17.

That’s according to a Chickasaw County School District statement.

“This morning an individual trespassing on the Houston High School campus was arrested. This person has been removed from the campus by the Houston Police Department. The school is secure and there is no threat at this time. As always, we will review all of our procedures and protocols to ensure that our campuses are secure and safe. Thank you.”

School Superintendent John Ellison said the person arrested was not a student. He also said no weapons were brought into any of the buildings.

WTVA contacted the Houston Police Department for more information about the person arrested but has yet to hear back.

