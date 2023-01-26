Trent Kelly named Subcommittee Chairman of Seapower and Projection Forces

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Miss., has been selected to serve on the House Armed Services Committee as the Subcommittee Chairman of Seapower and Projection Forces.
According to the House committee’s website, “The Seapower and Projection Forces Subcommittee has oversight over Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force programs. Through its authorization for Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force procurement and R&D programs, this subcommittee is committed to reversing the decline in the Air Force’s Global Mobility and Bomber forces, Navy battle force fleet, strengthening the naval air component, and providing the Marine Corps warfighter with essential equipment for combat operations.”
Kelly, an Army major general, represents Mississippi’s First Congressional District.