Treasurer Loans in Pontotoc offers $10,000 reward after armed robbery

PONTOTOC, Miss (WTVA) -- The owner of Treasurer Loans in Pontotoc is offering a $10,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest in the case of an armed robbery that took place right before Christmas break.
Owner Jan Cayson says the Pontotoc Police Department has worked diligently on the case and is pleased with their work, but the robber was very calculated and covered their tracks well. She thinks the reward may motivate someone to come forward.
"I'm just hoping that maybe someone maybe will have seen something and provide us some type of information. Maybe he talked. It's been two months," says Cayson. "We will aggressively continue to pursue this gentleman. He needs to be caught for the safety of the entire public."
The armed robbery took place on December 23rd before the business closed for the holiday. The robbery was see scoping the place for several minutes before coming through the side entrance with a gun pointed at an employee's head, forcing the employee to empty their vault in the backroom.
Treasurer Loan has since upgraded their security with more surveillance cameras, auto-lock doors, and permanently closing the side entrance.
If you have any information on this case and are interested in receiving the $10000 reward, contact Pontotoc Police Department.