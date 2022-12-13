 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM CST THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS,
Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie,
Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee,
Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.

* WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms along a slow moving cold front will
bring a prolonged period of rainfall beginning tonight and
continuing through Wednesday evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Travis Macon named ICC head football coach

Travis Macon

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Itawamba Community College (ICC) has named Travis Macon its new head football coach.

The college made the announcement on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old previously coached at Coahoma Community College, Northwest Mississippi Community College and Northeast Mississippi Community College (NEMCC).

The Starkville High School graduate played college football at NEMCC and Ole Miss.

He replaces Sean Cannon.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

