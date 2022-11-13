 Skip to main content
Train hits woman in car, Nettleton police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Nettleton train wreck

Picture taken by Eric Moore

NETTLETON, Miss. (WTVA)- Authorities are investigating after a woman was hit by a train Sunday afternoon in Nettleton.

The incident happened around 12 p.m. near Will Robbins Highway crossing the Buchanan Street.

Nettleton Police Chief Gary Monaghan said the woman's car was stuck on the train tracks.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital in Memphis.

Chief Monaghan said the victim is expected to be ok.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

