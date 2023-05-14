Traffic stop lands an Alabama man in the Prentiss County Jail

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A traffic stop in Booneville by a Prentiss County Deputy lead to a drug arrest.
On May 14 , a K-9 deputy stopped a driver for traffic violations on East Chambers Drive in Booneville.
The deputy arrested Dakota Pickle, 24, of Russellville, AL.
Pickle is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance along with multiple misdemeanor charges.
A judge set Pickle’s felony bond at $5,000.
North Mississippi Narcotics Unit Agent will present this case to a Prentiss County Grand Jury.