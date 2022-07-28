TPSD provides free school supplies for upcoming year

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Tupelo Public School District is lending a helping hand this year with free school supplies for the new school year.
Savannah Koon's son, Ezra will be going to the third grade this year and she said this is a big help for them.
"As a parent, it's really nice because there's none of that rushing to Walmart with your list to fight the crowds and pick out all the things that you need."
The school board voted to allocate money for each school to buy supplies for students for the whole year.
The money covers about $75 per student.
"The main things are crayons, pencils, markers, tablets, paper--things like that," said Parkway Elementary School Principal Carmen Gary. "We'll just continue to supply all of those needs when the supplies are low."
Tupelo Public School students will return to school Thursday, August 4th.