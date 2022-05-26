TPSD explains protocols in place to prevent shootings

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - After the mass school shooting in Texas, many parents across the country are asking more questions and demanding more security in schools.
The Tupelo Public School District (TPSD) has about 600 cameras at its schools throughout the district.
TPSD has protocols in place when it comes to school shootings.
Security Director Terry Hatch said all interior and exterior doors are locked at all times, including classrooms during instruction times.
He said they have officers that go around to make sure the doors are locked. No one can enter the school without being buzzed inside.
On a daily basis, Hatch said Tupelo High School has 10 officers on duty at once.
Hatch said he and his team have 24-hour access to surveillance footage.
"Our number one priority is keeping the children safe," said Hatch.