Toyota showcases storm shelters for emergencies

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - With the recent tornado that touched down in Kentucky and other areas, employers are making sure their workers stay safe.
The Toyota plant has a total of 21 gender neutral storm shelters. Each shelter includes bathrooms, showers with water to drink.
The plant services a 10 mile radius of the building when severe weather is near. When the alert goes out to take shelter, workers have four minutes to get to shelter.
"We provide enough room for the team members to sit," said MS Plant Senior Safety Manager Jerry Bailey. "We also make sure that they have they electricity and that we can make it as comfortable as possible for the time that they're in the shelter."
The Toyota plant goes through a series of weather drills throughout the year.