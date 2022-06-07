Toyota Mississippi opens experience center

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - Toyota Mississippi held a news conference on Tuesday to announce the grand opening of its workforce training and experience center.
The 15,000-square-foot facility, which sits adjacent to the Blue Springs plant, was built in partnership with the Mississippi Development Authority.
According to Toyota Mississippi, the interactive museum gives visitors the opportunity to be immersed in the world of Toyota manufacturing.
Some features include a motion timeline showcasing the company’s 125-year history, simulators and collaborative robots.
"This is going to be a location where we can bring grade school kids or high school kids to the experience center, and they can actually see what we do here at Toyota," Toyota Mississippi President David Fernandes said.
The Center is open to the public Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
During Monday’s ceremony, Toyota Mississippi also announced a $75,000 donation to Girl Scouts Heart of the South supporting a Mobile STEAM Lab capable of reaching 2,000 students annually.
