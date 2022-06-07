 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Toyota Mississippi opens experience center

  • Updated
  • 0
Workforce training and experience center at Mississippi Toyota

Toyota workforce training and experience center in Blue Springs, Mississippi. Source: Toyota Mississippi.

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - Toyota Mississippi held a news conference on Tuesday to announce the grand opening of its workforce training and experience center.

Toyota workforce training and experience center in Blue Springs, Mississippi. Photo Date: June 7, 2022.

Toyota workforce training and experience center in Blue Springs, Mississippi. Photo Date: June 7, 2022.

The 15,000-square-foot facility, which sits adjacent to the Blue Springs plant, was built in partnership with the Mississippi Development Authority.

Toyota workforce training and experience center in Blue Springs, Mississippi. Source: Toyota Mississippi.

Toyota workforce training and experience center in Blue Springs, Mississippi. Source: Toyota Mississippi.

According to Toyota Mississippi, the interactive museum gives visitors the opportunity to be immersed in the world of Toyota manufacturing.

Some features include a motion timeline showcasing the company’s 125-year history, simulators and collaborative robots.

Toyota workforce training and experience center in Blue Springs, Mississippi. Photo Date: June 7, 2022.

Toyota workforce training and experience center in Blue Springs, Mississippi. Photo Date: June 7, 2022.

"This is going to be a location where we can bring grade school kids or high school kids to the experience center, and they can actually see what we do here at Toyota," Toyota Mississippi President David Fernandes said.

The Center is open to the public Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During Monday’s ceremony, Toyota Mississippi also announced a $75,000 donation to Girl Scouts Heart of the South supporting a Mobile STEAM Lab capable of reaching 2,000 students annually.

Toyota Mississippi donates $75,000 donation to Girl Scouts Heart of the South

Toyota Mississippi made a $75,000 donation to Girl Scouts Heart of the South, supporting a Mobile STEAM Lab. Photo Date: June 7, 2022.

Video coming soon.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you