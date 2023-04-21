Toyota Mississippi Experience Center celebrates Earth Month

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) — Toyota Mississippi celebrated Earth Month by giving students from Verona the chance to visit the plant and learn about our impact on the planet.
This is the inaugural Earth Month celebration by the automaker's Experience Center.
Third graders were able to spend the day with the Toyota team learning about the automaker's environmental commitment. They also were able to explore the pollinator spaces on site and engage in hands-on activities.
"In our Experience Center, we have a unique pollinator garden that helps pollinate flowers, grow crops locally and then also positively impact the environment," said Corporate Communications Manager Tiffanie Hedin.
The Toyota team allowed the students to take a tram to the plant where workers make one of the world's best-selling cars, the Toyota Corolla.
Hedin wants other teachers and students to come experience what Verona Elementary students experienced Friday.
Growing Health Waves and the Lee County Library are two others that are also participated in the activities with the students.