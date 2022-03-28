Toyota makes large donation to covid-19 coalition

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - Toyota recently announced a new partnership with the North Mississippi Coalition Against Covid-19.
The announcement came March 28, 2022, of a $165,000 grant to the Coalition, which has been distributing vaccines and providing health services to under-served communities in Northeast Mississippi for nearly a year.
The Coalition will spend part of the money on two brand-new Toyota Sienna vans, brandished with the Coalition's logo on the side, that will serve as mobile health units to improve the group's capabilities.
The mobile health units will begin service on April 1, 2022.
The rest of the money will go towards launching a community health campaign and establishing an administrative office to continue providing their services in under-served communities.
Dr. Vernon Rayford spearheads the Coalition's efforts and said that for him, the choice to form the group was about being proactive, rather than waiting for a solution to present itself.
"Instead of waiting on people to come to the clinic and I diagnose covid or waiting on them to have an appointment and I say, 'Hey, you need a covid vaccine,' I realized that my reach as a physician was so much farther if I did a lot of work outside the clinic," Dr. Rayford said.
On the flipside, Toyota Mississippi President David Fernandes said that he saw the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity to join together and provide relief for others wherever possible.
"The pandemic, I think, has brought us as humans together. It's brought people together and we look for opportunities where we can support each other and that's what we do in this community here," Fernandes said. "So, I'm really happy to be a part of it, and I'm happy to support, on behalf of Toyota, to be a good community partner."