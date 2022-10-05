 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Toyota donates 12 training cars to schools and fire departments

  • Updated
  • 0
Toyota Corolla

Toyota Corolla loaded onto trailer for delivery. Photo Date: Oct. 5, 2022.

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - Toyota Mississippi has donated 12 Corollas to local schools and fire departments for training purposes.

The cars will be used at the following schools:

  • New Albany School of Career & Technical Education
  • Senatobia-Tate County Career Technical Center
  • Walthall County Career & Tech Center
  • Calhoun County Career & Tech Center
  • Choctaw County School District
  • Aberdeen High School
  • Lee County Career & Tech Center

The cars will also be used at the following fire departments:

  • Amory Fire Department
  • Richmond Fire Department
  • Alpine Fire Department
  • Lee County Fire Department

The recipient of the 12th car is pending.

Video coming soon.

Tags

Recommended for you