Toyota donates 12 training cars to schools and fire departments

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - Toyota Mississippi has donated 12 Corollas to local schools and fire departments for training purposes.
The cars will be used at the following schools:
- New Albany School of Career & Technical Education
- Senatobia-Tate County Career Technical Center
- Walthall County Career & Tech Center
- Calhoun County Career & Tech Center
- Choctaw County School District
- Aberdeen High School
- Lee County Career & Tech Center
The cars will also be used at the following fire departments:
- Amory Fire Department
- Richmond Fire Department
- Alpine Fire Department
- Lee County Fire Department
The recipient of the 12th car is pending.
Video coming soon.