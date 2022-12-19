Toyota begins week volunteering, awarding grants

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WTVA) - Toyota Mississippi is paying its employees to spend time giving back this week instead of putting together cars.
The week began with the donation of a new tram to the Itawamba Crossroads Ranch, a residential community for special-needs adults. Toyota Mississippi also surprised the ranch with a $5,000 donation.
"We have 42 acres,” ranch founder Renae Bennett said. “So our adults, this is going to help them get around on the campus easier. Some of them are in wheelchairs. Some of them have balance issues. So, this will help us get from place to place on the ranch."
The carmaker also donated $20,000 to 7 Days for the Troops for a new tread wheelchair for a military veteran.
Toyota Mississippi is sending employees throughout northeast Mississippi to volunteer during non-production days at places like the Traceway Retirement Community where employees are helping wrap gifts and serve food to residents.
The company also donated $40,000 to Meals on Wheels of Lee County; the amount covers its delivery route for a whole year.
"For Meals on Wheels to receive the grant today from Toyota means a lot personally to me,” Meals on Wheels Executive Director Ashley McDaniel said.
Toyota Mississippi will donate $171,000 total:
- Wear it Well - $10,000
- Pontotoc Habitat for Humanity - $15,000
- MS Children’s Museum - $14,000
- Tupelo JA - $15,000
- MS Council on Economic Education - $5,000
- Itawamba Co. Pratt Memorial Library - $14,000
- Union Co. Historical Society - $5,000
- Salvation Army - $10,000
- Union Co. Development Association - $5,500
- Meals on Wheels of Lee County - $40,000
- 7 Days for the Troops - $20,000
- Crossroads Ranch $5,000
- NEMS Habitat for Humanity - $5,000
- Committee for King - $2,500
- Lawhorn Elementary - $1,000
- Senatobia Tate County Vocational Center - $1,000
- Calhoun County School District - $1,000
- New Albany City Schools - $1,000
- North Pontotoc Choir - $1,000