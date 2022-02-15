Town of Algoma in need of severe weather siren

ALGOMA, Miss. (WTVA) - Town officials and residents in Algoma are in need of a severe weather siren. They said they've been trying to get one in town for the past couple of years.
Sue Weeks is a resident and serves on the Board of Aldermen for the town.
She said to have this siren will be beneficial for the area in many ways.
"We just need it as an alarm for our people," said Weeks. "We want them to be informed and many of them may not have access to the internet for the television network so we just need that to let people know bad storms are coming."
This week is severe weather week and a tornado drill will be scheduled for Wednesday, February 16th.
Mayor Harry Corder said with this in mind, they want to be prepared for anything coming.
"This weather nowadays, you can have a tornado at about anytime," said Corder. "It's very important to the people we serve in the Town of Algoma to try to protect all we can and save all the lives we can."
Corder said they're looking at a $25,000 to $35,000 price range for the siren.
"We just hope we can get this thing taken care of. It's a very good need in the Town of Algoma."
Right now, the siren is just in discussion for the Board of Aldermen and they plan to discuss it again at the March board meeting.