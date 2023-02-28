Town leaders in Coffeeville aim to fix high water and sewer bills issue

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Town leaders in Coffeeville met today to address water and sewer meter readings. Those leaders say the meter reader was not reading the meters correctly or not at all.
This has caused residents water and sewer bills to increase.
The flat rate price for water and sewer is $16.00. If a resident uses over 1,000 gallons, then the price goes up $3.25.
Since this issue has happened with the meter not being read correctly the prices have gone up on average $50 to $60.
Today, there was a special call board meeting about the water and sewer usage bills being too high and what will done to fix it.
Mayor Shelton says he is working with other agencies to fix this problem.
"I've talked to the Mississippi Rural Water Association, and I've spoken with the representative with the Mississippi Public Service Commission and I presented to them verbally what I had planned to do to alleviate this problem," says Mayor Shelton.
The meter reader is not employed anymore with the town of Coffeeville, and they have found a new one. The meter reader is being supervised closely.
Mayor Shelton apologized for any inconvenience and is looking to fix the problem in a timely manner.
In the meantime, Mayor Shelton says residents can come into the clerk's office Monday through Friday this week to have their water and sewer bills assessed and resolved.