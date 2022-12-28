Total Loss - Morning fire destroys man's childhood home

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -- An early morning house fire broke out Wednesday on County Road 7000.
The home is beside the big white cross next to Highway 45.
Blackland Fire Chief Bud Lindsey says they received a phone call around 4:00 AM.
On the way, they received another call, saying there was possibly someone still inside the burning home.
Chief Lindsey says the home was fully engulfed when they got there.
Lindsey says everyone got out safely, and no one was trapped inside.
Blake Spain lives across the street from the now-leveled home. He says he lived in the burned home until he was 7 years old.
Spain says it started with him hearing a noise outside. He described it as a crackle, like when cooking popcorn.
"And then my fiance said well I'm going to go look out the window," Spain said. "She went and looked, and she said 'oh my god, the place', she said 'it's on fire, like it's an inferno, it's burning up'."
Spain says this hurts his heart.
"I hate to see it go. Spent a lot of years here. Got a lot, a lot of really good memories here."
Chief Lindsey says they do not yet know what caused this fire.