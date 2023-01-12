Tornado touched down in Monroe County

MULDON, Miss. (WTVA) - A tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Muldon area of Monroe County.
Muldon is south of Prairie.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook shared the image shown above from Muldon. The house was empty.
There have been no reports of injuries so far.
From Monroe County EMA, a look at damage after a possible tornado came through. No injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/csAhjyGeNx— msema (@MSEMA) January 12, 2023
He also reported several down power poles in the area.
Some damage was found at the hospital in Aberdeen.