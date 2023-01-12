 Skip to main content
Tornado touched down in Monroe County

  • Updated
  • 0
Storm damage in Muldon, MS on Jan. 12, 2023

Storm damage in Muldon, MS on Jan. 12, 2023. Source: Kevin Crook.

MULDON, Miss. (WTVA) - A tornado touched down Thursday morning in the Muldon area of Monroe County.

Muldon is south of Prairie.

Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook shared the image shown above from Muldon. The house was empty.

Storm damage in Muldon, MS on Jan. 12, 2023

Storm damage in Muldon, MS on Jan. 12, 2023.
Storm damage in Muldon, MS on Jan. 12, 2023.

Storm damage in Muldon, MS on Jan. 12, 2023.
Storm damage in Muldon, MS on Jan. 12, 2023.

Storm damage in Muldon, MS on Jan. 12, 2023.

There have been no reports of injuries so far.

He also reported several down power poles in the area.

Possible tornado in southern Monroe County, MS on Jan. 12, 2023

Possible tornado seen from McDuffie Cemetery Rd. north of Hamilton, Mississippi. Photo Date: Jan. 12, 2023. Credit: Nick Owens.

Some damage was found at the hospital in Aberdeen.

Storm damage at hospital in Aberdeen, MS on Jan. 12, 2023

Storm damage at hospital in Aberdeen, MS on Jan. 12, 2023.
storm damage in Aberdeen, MS

Tree down in Aberdeen, MS. Photo Date: Jan. 12, 2023. Credit: Jared Leavell.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

