Tornado tears through Guntown, destroying homes in its path

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WTVA) - Deadly tornadoes struck the state of Mississippi just last week. But, even more severe weather caused damage last night.
One of those places was off County Road 601 in Guntown. WTVA talked to a family whose house was destroyed in the tornado.
Normally they would have taken shelter in the bathroom, but after hearing stories from Amory last week they changed their mind. They decided to head to a friend's storm shelter in a neighboring town.
Their bathroom back home, along with the rest of the home, was reduced to a pile of rubble.
Family and friends gathered around this morning to try and salvage what they could find. The tornado flung things in abnormal places, doors were thrown in trees, baby bottles scattered in the front yard.
The family was left with only the memories they created inside.
Lane Townsend says they learned from last week’s tornadoes to take tornadoes seriously.
“We saw what happened in Amory. And, we’ve had storms before. And you know, in the past… What would we do? Go to the tub.” Townsend said. “Well you can see the bathroom is gone over there. And it was just God’s grace that they chose to leave. So, from now on we are more conscientious about the weather. And, we listen to Matt. When Matt says it’s coming we listen and we abide.”
Like many folks in the Guntown/Baldwyn areas, Townsend and her family are just happy to have each other.