Winona town hall used to answer tornado recovery questions

WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Federal and state officials met with folks in Winona Thursday night to hear questions and concerns after an EF-3 tore through the town three weeks ago.
The meeting was held in the Zion District Association Building. A full house of people attended.
Not only did FEMA and MEMA attend but also the American Red Cross and the Small Business Administration.
U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson was scheduled to be there but a family emergency prevented him from attending.
The town hall’s main goal was to give people answers about any type of storm assistance or relief that is available.
Both FEMA and MEMA said they are committed to sticking it out with the people of Montgomery County and throughout the state.
"This is a marathon,” John Brown of the American Red Cross said of tornado recovery.
Thursday’s town hall in Winona was the third one held this week. The first two were held in Rolling Fork and Silver City.