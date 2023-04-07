 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Townhalls to help tornado victims in Rolling Fork, Silver City, Winona

  • Updated
  • 0
Submit damage report through MEMA

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — State and local authorities are conducting townhall meetings for tornado victims in Rolling Fork, Winona and Silver City.

MEMA, along with the American Red Cross and FEMA, will provide the public with up to date information about federal recovery resources.

Rolling Fork

  • Tuesday, April 11
  • 5:30 p.m.
  • South Delta Elementary School
  • 138 Weathers Avenue

Silver City

  • Wednesday, April 12
  • 5:30 p.m.
  • Neighborhood Facility Building
  • 501 North Hayden Street, Belzoni

Winona

  • Thursday, April 13
  • 5:30 p.m.
  • Zion District Association Building
  • 213 Justy Street

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you