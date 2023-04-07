Townhalls to help tornado victims in Rolling Fork, Silver City, Winona

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — State and local authorities are conducting townhall meetings for tornado victims in Rolling Fork, Winona and Silver City.
MEMA, along with the American Red Cross and FEMA, will provide the public with up to date information about federal recovery resources.
Rolling Fork
- Tuesday, April 11
- 5:30 p.m.
- South Delta Elementary School
- 138 Weathers Avenue
Silver City
- Wednesday, April 12
- 5:30 p.m.
- Neighborhood Facility Building
- 501 North Hayden Street, Belzoni
Winona
- Thursday, April 13
- 5:30 p.m.
- Zion District Association Building
- 213 Justy Street