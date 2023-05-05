 Skip to main content
New hours for Disaster Recovery Centers in Mississippi, FEMA says

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The operational hours are changing for FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) in Mississippi.

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Amory, MS

FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Amory, MS. Photo Date: May 2, 2023.

The new hours go into effect on Saturday, May 6.

  • Mondays - Fridays, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Closed on Sundays.
Tornado victims throughout Mississippi can visit one of the DRCs listed below to apply for federal aid and more.

  • Humphreys County: Humphreys County Library, 105 Hayden St., Belzoni, MS 39038
  • Monroe County: Monroe County Government Complex, 1619 Highway 25, Amory, MS 38821
  • Montgomery County: Montgomery County Coliseum, 200 Recreation Dr., Winona, MS 38967
  • Panola County: Mississippi State University Extension Center, 245 Eureka St. Suite C, Batesville, MS 38606
  • Sharkey County: Heritage Manor, 431 West Race St., Rolling Fork, MS 39159

Open this link to view more tornado recovery information.

