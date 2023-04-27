Monroe County working with FEMA to solve housing issue

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Finding housing is one of the problems many Monroe Countians are dealing with in the wake of March’s deadly tornado.
Many people in Amory and Wren lost their homes and many were forced to leave their damaged apartments.
"We have three hotels in Amory which are small,” Monroe County EMA Director Donna Sanderson said. “And you know with all the contract workers coming in to help — so many people being displaced — there's just not enough rooms in the county to house all these people."
The county will meet with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) on Saturday to further discuss housing solutions.
Getting back to a sense of normalcy will take time.