Mobile recovery centers deployed to help Monroe County tornado victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two mobile disaster recovery centers will be available to tornado victims in Monroe County throughout April.
The centers will help victims apply for federal assistance and more.
Wren Fire Department, 32659 Highway 45N, Aberdeen
- April 10 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 11 and 12 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 16 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- April 17-19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Rose of Sharon, 520 111th Street, Amory
- April 13 from Noon to 7 p.m.
- April 14 and 15 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 20 from Noon to 7 p.m.
- April 21 and 22 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- April 23 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Open this link to find a mobile center in Mississippi.
An appointment is not needed to get assistance and a visit is not needed to apply for federal help.
Victims can complete an application online at disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 anytime between 6 a.m. and midnight Central Time seven days a week.