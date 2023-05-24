June 5 is cutoff for roadside debris pickup in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Amory citizens have until June 5 to get their storm debris ready for pickup.
The City of Amory shared the following notice Wednesday afternoon:
An EF-3 tornado swept through the city on March 24. It destroyed or damaged thousands of homes and businesses.
A city-hired contractor has been picking up roadside debris since then.
Tornado damage to Piggly Wiggly and shopping center in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
