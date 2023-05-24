 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

June 5 is cutoff for roadside debris pickup in Amory

  • Updated
  • 0
Tornado damage in Amory, MS

Tornado damage in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 29, 2023.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Amory citizens have until June 5 to get their storm debris ready for pickup.

The City of Amory shared the following notice Wednesday afternoon:

Debris removal guidelines for Amory, MS

Amory citizens are to follow these rules in preparation for debris removal. Source: City of Amory.

An EF-3 tornado swept through the city on March 24. It destroyed or damaged thousands of homes and businesses. 

A city-hired contractor has been picking up roadside debris since then.

PHOTO GALLERY: Tornado damage in Amory, MS

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you