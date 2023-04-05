Houston High School students collect donations for tornado victims

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) — Students at Houston High School are putting rivalry aside and are stepping up to help tornado victims in Monroe County.
Students have been collecting items, such as water, paper towels, non-perishable food and cleaning supplies.
Anyone wishing to help can drop off donations at Houston High School.
"Amory and Houston like to battle it out every now and again,” teacher Miriam Garner said. “Our kids have a lot of friends there. They have a lot of family there. We have kids moved in here from Amory and we have kids who moved to Amory. It's a close connection in northeast Mississippi; we all consider each other family."
An EF-3 tornado swept through Amory and Wren on March 24, killing a father and daughter in Wren.
