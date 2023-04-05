 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba,
Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss,
Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and
Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Chester, Decatur,
Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.

* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Two to three inches of rain with locally higher amounts are
possible tonight through early Thursday afternoon along a
front that will become stationary across portions of West
Tennessee and North Mississippi.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Houston High School students collect donations for tornado victims

Houston High School in Houston, Mississippi. Photo Date: Aug. 18, 2022.

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) — Students at Houston High School are putting rivalry aside and are stepping up to help tornado victims in Monroe County.

Students have been collecting items, such as water, paper towels, non-perishable food and cleaning supplies.

Anyone wishing to help can drop off donations at Houston High School.

"Amory and Houston like to battle it out every now and again,” teacher Miriam Garner said. “Our kids have a lot of friends there. They have a lot of family there. We have kids moved in here from Amory and we have kids who moved to Amory. It's a close connection in northeast Mississippi; we all consider each other family."

An EF-3 tornado swept through Amory and Wren on March 24, killing a father and daughter in Wren.

