Good Morning America and Robin Roberts shed light on Rolling Fork tornado recovery

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WTVA) — Good Morning America (GMA) and anchor Robin Roberts spent Wednesday morning alongside tornado victims in Rolling Fork.
Her visit shed light on the town’s rebuilding journey after a deadly EF-4 decimated the small Delta town on March 24.
Roberts, a Mississippi native, got her TV news start in Hattiesburg.
"There were a lot of people that helped me, whether it was cancer, or MDS [myelodysplastic syndrome], after [Hurricane] Katrina,” she said. “The least I could do is return what has been given to me and returning it 100-fold."
Her visit was part of a three-phase initiative called "Mississippi Strong."
"Removal. You have to remove the debris before you can rebuild and then you can reopen,” she said. “It’s removal, rebuild, re-open. These are phases and I think that when you do that also, it kind of helps folks go, ‘OK, now we're in the removal stage.’ You got to dream big but focus small."
Tornado victims said Roberts’ visit was more than just bringing food and supplies — it’ll hopefully ensure the city is not forgotten.
"People can see and actually hear from trusted people like Robin who is from Mississippi; and they can really see what the real needs of Mississippi are and hopefully that those people will take the lead to help Rolling Fork become strong again," Denise Taylor of the Delta Health Clinic said.
Even though the community is craving the smallest bit of normalcy, they know it will take time and are optimistic.
"We're going to stand strong, Rolling Fork strong,” Mayor Eldridge Walker said. “It's going to take time but we're going to have to be patient and work diligently to make sure that our families, our businesses and everybody who's been affected — that we bring some normalcy back to the city of Rolling Fork."