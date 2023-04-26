Free counseling offered to Mississippi tornado victims

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Department of Mental Health is providing free counseling services to tornado survivors in multiple counties.
Storm survivors frequently report feelings of anger, depression, sadness and stress for months after the event.
Even if someone didn’t lose anything in the storms, the traumatic experience of being near a tornado or seeing a neighbor lose everything is enough to seek counseling.
“The more you talk about it and share how you feel with somebody who's been there, done that — the better you get through it,” Mary Stacey of Lifecore Help Group said. “You're not gonna get over it. You're gonna get through it."
Free sessions are being offered to people in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola and Sharkey counties. Please call one of the following phone numbers.
- Panola County: 866-837-7521
- Monroe County: 866-255-9986
- Carroll/Humphreys/Sharkey/Montgomery counties: 866-453-6216
- Department of Mental Health: 877-210-8513
- The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline is also available.