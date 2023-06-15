FEMA offering free legal help to tornado victims

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is offering free legal help to tornado victims in Monroe, Montgomery and other counties.
Victims of the March tornadoes with unmet legal needs can call the disaster legal services hotline at 877-691-6185.
This includes providing help with unpaid insurance claims, the re-creation of wills that were lost in the storms and more.
"I think anybody that has a need for legal services should actually look at this to see if, one, if they're eligible,” FEMA spokesman Mike Wade said. “Even if not eligible to get free assistance through our FEMA program, then they will actually be sent over to either a pro bono attorney or a low-cost service."
If a FEMA representative doesn't answer immediately, callers should leave messages so representatives can call back.