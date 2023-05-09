Deadline fast approaching for federal storm aid in Monroe County

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — An important deadline is fast approaching for FEMA assistance in the counties affected by the March 24-25 tornadoes.
May 25 is the last day residents in Humphreys, Monroe, Montgomery, Panola and Sharkey counties can apply for federal disaster assistance.
“It’s important that everyone that has sustained any type of damage, come and register with us, even if you have insurance,” Bob Rolf said. “Because after that deadline, it may be too late.”
Rolf manages the disaster recovery center in Amory. He encourages victims to visit the recovery center on Highland Drive.
Open this link to view a list of disaster recovery centers.
The public can also apply online at DisasterAssistance.gov.