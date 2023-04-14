 Skip to main content
Amory Skate Center slated to be demolished

Tornado damage to Amory Skate Center

Tornado damage to Amory Skate Center in Amory, MS. Photo Date: April 14, 2023.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Cleanup continues at the Amory Skate Center after an EF-3 tornado tore off one end of the building.

Diane Hunt has owned the business for more than a decade, but the building dates back even further.

It’s a popular place for birthday parties. Parties had already been scheduled through April and beyond. But the March 24 tornado forced Hunt to cancel those parties.

She’s not sure when she’ll be able to reopen it or how much the repair will cost.

Workers plan to demolish the building on Monday. Hunt said she hopes to get a better picture of just how damaged the inside of the skating center really is.

