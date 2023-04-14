Amory Skate Center owner not sure when it'll reopen

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Cleanup continues at the Amory Skate Center after an EF-3 tornado tore off one end of the building.
Diane Hunt has owned the business for more than a decade, but the building dates back even further.
It’s a popular place for birthday parties. Parties had already been scheduled through April and beyond. But the March 24 tornado forced Hunt to cancel those parties.
She’s not sure when she’ll be able to reopen it or how much the repair will cost.
Workers plan to clean up all the debris from the roof on Monday. Hunt said she hopes to get a better picture of just how damaged the inside of the skating center really is.