Amory lifts curfew almost one month after tornado

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Amory has lifted the curfew it enacted after an EF-3 tornado damaged parts of the city.
The Amory Police Department made the announcement Wednesday evening.
The curfew went into effect almost immediately after the tornado swept through the city on March 24.
The curfew originally affected the entire city, but Amory later isolated the curfew to only parts of the city that received damage.
Tornado damage to Piggly Wiggly and shopping center in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Tornado damage in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Tornado damage in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Command center outside the Piggly Wiggly in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Command center outside the Piggly Wiggly in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Tornado damage at the Piggly Wiggly store in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Down power lines in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Tornado damage to business in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Tornado damage to home in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Fallen tree on top of a garage in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
American flag outside the Piggly Wiggly store in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Tornado damage in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Tornado damage to Piggly Wiggly and shopping center in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Tornado damage in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Tornado damage in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Command center outside the Piggly Wiggly in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Command center outside the Piggly Wiggly in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Tornado damage at the Piggly Wiggly store in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Down power lines in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Tornado damage to business in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Tornado damage to home in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Fallen tree on top of a garage in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
American flag outside the Piggly Wiggly store in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.
Tornado damage in Amory, MS. Photo Date: March 25, 2023.