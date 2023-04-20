 Skip to main content
Amory lifts curfew almost one month after tornado

  • Updated
Amory, Mississippi

Main Street in Amory, Mississippi. Photo Date: Unknown.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — Amory has lifted the curfew it enacted after an EF-3 tornado damaged parts of the city.

The Amory Police Department made the announcement Wednesday evening.

The curfew went into effect almost immediately after the tornado swept through the city on March 24.

The curfew originally affected the entire city, but Amory later isolated the curfew to only parts of the city that received damage.

