$9.5M in FEMA assistance given to March 24 tornado victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded more than $9.5 million in assistance to victims of the March 24-25 tornado outbreak.
Almost 8,000 victims have registered for FEMA assistance, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.
Victims have been approved for more than $14.8 million in Small Business Administration home and business loans.
May 25 is the deadline to apply for FEMA and SBA assistance.
Victims can apply for FEMA assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. Open this link to apply for SBA assistance.
Open this link to view more information about shelters, housing and more.