7K dump truck loads of debris removed from Amory, mayor says

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) — More than 1,700 people in Amory have registered with FEMA.
That’s what Amory Mayor Corey Glenn said Thursday morning during one of the city’s bi-weekly updates on the city’s tornado recovery.
He said the government has paid $1.6 million to Monroe County so far.
The money is going toward tornado recovery not just in Amory but also in the Wren community.
Debris removal is moving along as planned, the mayor said.
To date, more than 7,000 dump truck loads of debris have been removed from the city.
Glenn also said power has been full restored.
Amory will close sections of Highway 25 North on Saturday and Sunday, April 15-16 for storm debris removal.
Crews will be removing debris from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Motorists are to find alternate routes.