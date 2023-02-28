Tornado recovery in Louisville, Mississippi, gives hope to Kentucky mayor

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Federal and state recovery efforts are still happening right now for parts of western Kentucky that were devastated by a deadly tornado nearly two years ago.
Now, a Kentucky mayor is turning towards Louisville for help on storm recovery.
Back in 2014, Louisville took a direct hit from an EF-4 tornado that killed 10 people and destroyed more than 450 homes.
Nine years later and according to Louisville Mayor Will Hill, this is evidence of the city's resilience.
The mayor said he is proud of what has been accomplished considering the long road of recovery efforts.
A similar event happened more than 200 miles away in Mayfield, Kentucky, where an EF-4 tornado flattened the town and killed 24 people.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan said she chose to lean on Louisville, Mississippi, for guidance.
"Of all the mayors we talked to, we just felt more connected to [Louisville] Mayor [Will] Hill,” she said.
Like many people who live through any natural disaster, the Kentucky mayor is eager for progress.
"It's just frustrating,” she said. “It’s just frustrating for all of us. A magic wand would be so nice."
O'Nan said seeing the progress Louisville made is what gives her faith for her town's recovery efforts.
"I think just instilling that patience. We're working at it. We're working hard. We've seen a place so beautiful but it's nine years removed. So, this is what we hope we see in nine years in Mayfield."
O'Nan said her city is waiting on funding including FEMA reimbursement.