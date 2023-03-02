Tornado leaves behind damage in Marion County, Alabama

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of North Mississippi, including the following
counties, Alcorn, Coahoma, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tippah, Tishomingo and Union.

* WHEN...Until 600 AM CST.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1228 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream
flooding. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over
the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Tupelo, Oxford, Clarksdale, Corinth, Booneville, New Albany,
Batesville, Pontotoc, Fulton, Baldwyn, Iuka, Verona, Trace
State Park, Holly Springs National Forest, Tombigbee State
Park, John W Kyle State Park, Tishomingo State Park, J P
Coleman State Park, Saltillo and Guntown.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, Southeast
Missouri and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in
East Arkansas, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Greene, Lee AR,
Mississippi, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis. In North
Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In Southeast Missouri,
Dunklin and Pemiscot. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll,
Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Dyer, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman,
Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lake, Lauderdale, Madison,
McNairy, Obion, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley.

* WHEN...Through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Prolonged heavy rain event that could produce 1 to 2 inches
of rainfall Wednesday night into Thursday. An additional 2 to
4 inches is possible on Thursday night into Friday morning
mainly for areas along and north of I-40. All of this
combined with damp soils could cause flash flooding in the
watch area.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Tornado leaves behind damage in Marion County, Alabama

  • Updated
  • 0
tornado generic

Pixabay

SHOTTSVILLE, Ala. (WTVA) — A tornado carved a path of damage Wednesday night north of Hamilton, Alabama.

Emergency management was assessing the damage late into the night, but WTVA's Ethan Foster and Jake White saw first hand what the tornado did.

They checked out the area along County Road 56 in the Shottsville area as well as along Highway 19.

The two saw one road covered in pine trees in the aftermath of the twister.

Daylight will provide a better look at what the tornado did to that part of the area.

There was no initial word of any injuries.

