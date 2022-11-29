Tornado confirmed in Choctaw, Lowndes counties

(WTVA) - A tornado touched down in Choctaw and Lowndes counties Tuesday afternoon, radar and local officials confirmed.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., Choctaw County Deputy Dillion Cates said the touchdown happened near Hester Road and the Natchez Trace Parkway.
He reported no injuries so far. Damage was found at what appears to be a barn near Hester Road.
He also reported damage to multiple houses. Heavy damage was found on Johnson Road in Sherwood.
Ashley Holley took a picture [top picture] of a possible twister in Adaton [Oktibbeha County] near Self Creek Road. This is the same storm that passed through the Hester Road area.
Marlee took this photo on Johnson Road in Sherwood.
At approximately 6:30 p.m., radar also confirmed a tornado in Lowndes County near the Columbus Air Force Base.
Lowndes County EMA Director Cindy Lawrence said individuals inside Malone’s Grocery on Caledonia Steens Road made it out safe.
She also reported a family trapped at a house on Military Road approximately one mile southeast of the grocery store. The family eventually made it out.